S. Korea: Over 58 pct of people expect Lee to do well on state affairs

In a Realmeter survey conducted on 1,012 adults last Wednesday and Thursday, 58.2 percent of respondents said they expected Lee to perform well on state affairs.

In contrast, 35.5 percent said he would not perform well, the survey showed. The remaining 6.3 percent said they were unsure.

The approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party (DP) rose to 48 percent, up 1.2 percentage points from the previous week.

The People Power Party saw its approval rating slip to 34.8 percent, down 0.3 percentage point, widening the gap with the DP to 13.2 percentage points.

The survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at the 95 percent confidence level.

Lee took office on June 4 following a snap election triggered by the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.