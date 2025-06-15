S. Korea's Lee vows efforts to swiftly restore dialogue channel with N. Korea

Lee delivered the message on his Facebook account to mark the 25th anniversary of the June 15 Declaration, signed by the late former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and the late former North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during their 2000 summit.

"In order to alleviate military tensions and foster a peaceful atmosphere, I will restore the crisis management system, starting with the recovery of the suspended dialogue channels between the South and the North," Lee wrote.

"The Lee Jae-myung government will end hostile, wasteful acts and resume dialogue and cooperation," the president added.

He described the 2000 inter-Korean declaration as a starting point for a new era of inter-Korean reconciliation and cooperation between the two Koreas, calling the 2000 summit a moment that demonstrated the potential for shared prosperity.

Lee added that history has shown a lapse in peace can threaten not only the economy and security, but also the daily lives of the people, emphasizing that "peace is the economy." He pledged to make his utmost efforts toward peaceful coexistence and co-prosperity on the peninsula.

As reported previously, South Korea's military suspended loudspeaker broadcasts against North Korea in the border area.