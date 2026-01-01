S. Korea's Lee vows active support in potential N. Korea-U.S. talks this year

In an annual New Year's speech, the South Korean leader said he "will actively support the resumption of North Korea-U.S. talks and continue pursuing the restoration of inter-Korean relations this year."

Last year, President Lee Jae Myung held summit talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed his hope to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un -- a move that Lee supported by pledging to become a "pacemaker" to help Trump play a role as a "peacemaker."

Lee also stressed the importance of diplomacy despite stalled talks with North Korea.

He said the government is implementing measures to ease military tensions and restore trust between the two Koreas and is building consensus with the international community, including the U.S. and China, on peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

"We will replace unstable growth constrained by the threat of war with stable growth supported by peace," he said. "Steadfast peace is synonymous with growth, and robust security is the driving force behind prosperity."

In the speech laying out his agenda for 2026, Lee vowed to pursue his peace vision based on what he called a "comprehensive strategic alliance" with the U.S. and a strong "self-reliant" national defense.

He said Seoul's recent trade deal with Washington has helped ease economic uncertainty, adding that the Korea-U.S. alliance is now entering a "new renaissance." Lee expressed hope that Washington's approval of Seoul's push to build nuclear-powered submarines, along with efforts to expand uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing capabilities, will serve as a solid backbone for the nation's economic recovery.

As previously reported, Lee is set to make a state visit to China next week for a summit with Xi Jinping.