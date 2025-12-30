S. Korea's Lee to make state visit to China next week for summit with Xi Jinping

Lee is scheduled to depart for Beijing on Sunday for summit talks with Xi. Next Tuesday, Lee will travel to Shanghai before returning home on Wednesday, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing.

The meeting will be the leaders' second since their first summit talks on Nov. 1 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea.

It marks Lee's first visit to China since taking office in June and the first state visit to China by a South Korean president since 2017.

Their first meeting in two months is expected to build on the momentum toward fully restoring "strategic cooperative partnership" between the two nations, according to the spokesperson.

"They are expected to discuss ways to produce tangible results that directly benefit people in both countries, including cooperation in supply chain investments, the digital economy and responses to transnational crime," Kang said.