S Korea's Incheon orders evacuation amid Coupang Logistics Center blaze

Authorities ordered an evacuation within a 116‑meter radius of a logistics center’s loading ramp at 11 p.m. Sunday, as a fire that broke out on the sixth floor at 6:54 a.m. Saturday continued to rage out of control.

The blaze forced 121 workers inside the facility to evacuate. Despite deploying 228 vehicles and 721 firefighters and police officers, along with helicopters and ladder trucks, crews have struggled to contain the flames. Thick smoke and large amounts of flammable materials stored inside have severely hampered visibility and firefighting efforts.

Photo credit: Yonhap

A national firefighting mobilization order was issued, bringing in personnel and equipment from eight neighboring cities and provinces. On Sunday afternoon, two excavators and 18 firefighters began demolition work at the truck ramp to vent smoke and create openings for water access. Officials said they will assess whether firefighters can safely enter once the work is complete.

Two firefighters were hospitalized after suffering smoke inhalation and exhaustion. The cause of the fire will be investigated once the blaze is extinguished.

국가소방동원령까지 발령해 13시간째

총력 진화 중이지만 역부족인가 봐요.

20시가 지난 지금 시점에도

진화가 되지 않고 있는 쿠팡 인천센터화재.

아무다 다치지 않고 무사히 진압되길....😢 https://t.co/AwyFaYNMkL pic.twitter.com/Xn4LYsqMr8 — RRT(라미 구조대) (@kingwest0219) July 18, 2026

32센 진짜 집 바로 근처라

친구가 찍어서 보내줬는데 화재 너무 심한디...

아직까지 불 안꺼졌을줄은 몰랐는데... pic.twitter.com/O3YiFdrrqM — 뽀뿌🎗 (@BBO_0w09) July 18, 2026

Coupang issued a public apology, pledging full cooperation with authorities

"We sincerely apologize to the residents of Incheon and the people of Korea for causing concern," Coupang said in a statement. "We will prioritize the safety of firefighters above all else, provide full support for firefighting operations at the scene and actively cooperate with the relevant authorities' investigation."

Earlier, it was reported that more than 400 people had been evacuated after a major fire destroyed over 100 homes in Drammen municipality in Norway, 40 km southwest of the capital Oslo.