Massive fire destroys 100+ homes in Norway, 400 evacuated
More than 400 people have been evacuated after a major fire destroyed over 100 homes in Drammen municipality in Norway, 40 km southwest of the capital Oslo, Qazinform News Agency learned from Xinhua .
No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.
According to Lars Jacob Hiim, director of the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection, the fire became the largest one, which occurred in Norway in modern times.
By late Saturday morning, firefighters had not yet contained the flames, though police reported the risk of further spread had been reduced.
The fire broke out in a terraced house at around 15:30 local time on Friday and quickly spread to neighboring homes and nearby woodland. Small fires and smoldering areas remained in the affected neighborhood and surrounding terrain.
Police said more than 100 residential units were considered completely destroyed. No residents have been reported missing.
Wczoraj w Drammen (Norwegia) spłonęło doszczętnie 100 domów, a 400 osób zostało ewakuowanych.— herbatnik (@herbatniikk) July 18, 2026
Tak, na tym nagraniu widać butlę z gazem... grill must go on 🔥🫤 pic.twitter.com/BUTMRRBduS
Norway: Several row houses ablaze in Drammen https://t.co/KauQb9gQHO pic.twitter.com/NM1ec9M6Ls— Nordic News (@Nordic_News) July 17, 2026
Brannen i Drammen.— Truls Berg (@TrulsBergNorge) July 18, 2026
Mange kommer nå med kritikk av sittende regjering. Som om de er skyld i en brann..🤔
Nå synes jeg vi må berømme den formidable innsatsen til brann- og redningsmannskaper som har klart å begrense skader. 👍🏻
Så kan man også diskutere rekkehus og tetthet senere pic.twitter.com/QYGzJsaLoZ
Two people, including a member of the Norwegian Civil Defence, were hospitalized after inhaling smoke. A firefighter sustained minor injuries, while eight police officers were exposed to smoke during evacuation efforts.
Around 100 firefighters from 17 fire stations have been involved in the operation, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The armed forces, police and civil defence personnel have also been deployed.
Experts noted that dry conditions following several hot days, combined with closely built wooden homes, steep terrain and strong winds, fueled the rapid spread of the fire.