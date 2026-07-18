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    Massive fire destroys 100+ homes in Norway, 400 evacuated

    21:21, 18 July 2026

    More than 400 people have been evacuated after a major fire destroyed over 100 homes in Drammen municipality in Norway, 40 km southwest of the capital Oslo, Qazinform News Agency learned from Xinhua .

    Massive fire destroys 100+ homes in Norway, 400 evacuated
    Photo credit: @TrulsBergNorge / X

    No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

    According to Lars Jacob Hiim, director of the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection, the fire became the largest one, which occurred in Norway in modern times. 

    By late Saturday morning, firefighters had not yet contained the flames, though police reported the risk of further spread had been reduced.

    The fire broke out in a terraced house at around 15:30 local time on Friday and quickly spread to neighboring homes and nearby woodland. Small fires and smoldering areas remained in the affected neighborhood and surrounding terrain.

    Police said more than 100 residential units were considered completely destroyed. No residents have been reported missing.

    Two people, including a member of the Norwegian Civil Defence, were hospitalized after inhaling smoke. A firefighter sustained minor injuries, while eight police officers were exposed to smoke during evacuation efforts.

    Around 100 firefighters from 17 fire stations have been involved in the operation, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. The armed forces, police and civil defence personnel have also been deployed.

    Experts noted that dry conditions following several hot days, combined with closely built wooden homes, steep terrain and strong winds, fueled the rapid spread of the fire.

    Fires Norway EU World News Incidents
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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