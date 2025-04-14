S. Korea's ex-President Yoon attends first criminal trial on insurrection charges

Yoon arrived at the Seoul Central District Court in a black security vehicle and entered via the underground parking to avoid public exposure.

The first hearing got under way shortly before 10 a.m., with Yoon seated in the defendant's seat in a navy suit. Photography and filming by the press will not be allowed under a court order.

Yoon, a former top prosecutor, faces charges of leading an insurrection through his brief imposition of martial law on Dec. 3 that saw the deployment of troops to the National Assembly in an alleged attempt to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree.

He was impeached by the National Assembly days later and removed from office on April 4 after the Constitutional Court unanimously upheld his impeachment.

During Monday's hearing, the court will perform an identity check on Yoon before prosecutors and Yoon's legal team present their charges and arguments, respectively.

Two military officers will be questioned as witnesses.

Since his ouster, Yoon has moved out of the official presidential residence in Seoul's Hannam-dong and returned to his private residence located a 10-minute walk from the court.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s Constitutional Court upheld Yoon’s impeachment and removed him from office.