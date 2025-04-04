S. Korea's Constitutional Court upholds Yoon's impeachment, removes him from office

The verdict, which was read by acting court chief Moon Hyung-bae and televised live, took effect immediately, requiring the country to hold a snap presidential election to pick Yoon's successor within 60 days, which many expect to fall on June 3.

Yoon was impeached by the opposition-controlled National Assembly in mid-December on charges of violating the Constitution and laws by declaring martial law on Dec. 3, deploying troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree and ordering the arrest of politicians.

Yoon denied all charges.

As written before, President Yoon Suk Yeol has decided not to appear before the Constitutional Court for his impeachment ruling later this week, his legal team said Thursday.