S. Korea’s ex-first lady’s doctoral degree canceled amid thesis plagiarism scandal

In June, Sookmyung Women's University announced it had cancelled Kim's master's degree after concluding she plagiarized her thesis, prompting Kookmin University to begin procedures to invalidate Kim's doctoral degree.

Kookmin University said Kim no longer met the university's admissions requirement with the cancellation of her master's degree, resulting in the revocation of her doctorate.

Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, earned the doctoral degree from Kookmin University in 2008 and a master's degree from Sookmyung Women's university based on a thesis submitted in 1999.