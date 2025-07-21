S. Korea’s ex-first lady’s doctoral degree canceled amid thesis plagiarism scandal
Former first lady Kim Keon Hee's doctoral degree has been revoked following the cancellation of her master's degree over revelations of plagiarism in her thesis, Kookmin University said Monday, Yonhap reports.
In June, Sookmyung Women's University announced it had cancelled Kim's master's degree after concluding she plagiarized her thesis, prompting Kookmin University to begin procedures to invalidate Kim's doctoral degree.
Kookmin University said Kim no longer met the university's admissions requirement with the cancellation of her master's degree, resulting in the revocation of her doctorate.
Kim, the wife of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol, earned the doctoral degree from Kookmin University in 2008 and a master's degree from Sookmyung Women's university based on a thesis submitted in 1999.