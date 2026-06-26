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    S. Korea's ex-first lady sentenced to 7 years in prison for taking gifts for job appointments

    21:43, 26 June 2026

    A Seoul court on Friday sentenced former first lady Kim Keon Hee to seven years in prison for taking expensive gifts in return for job appointments and business favors, Yonhap reports. 

    S. Korea's ex-first lady sentenced to 7 years in prison for taking gifts for job appointments
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence to Kim, the wife of ousted former President Yoon Suk Yeol, after she was indicted on charges of accepting bribes for mediation.

    Special counsel Min Joong-ki's team had demanded a 7 1/2-year prison term, arguing the former first lady repeatedly used her official status to conduct personal transactions.

    Earlier, it was reported a special counsel team on Thursday again sought the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol during his appellate trial on charges of leading an insurrection through his failed 2024 martial law bid. 

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