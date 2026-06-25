Ex-President of South Korea faces death penalty punishment again

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team made the request at the Seoul High Court, matching its earlier sentencing recommendation in Yoon's first-instance trial. In February, a lower court sentenced the ousted former president to life imprisonment for the charges.

Thursday's hearing marked the resumption of Yoon's appeals trial after a monthlong pause due to his request for a recusal of the appellate court bench. The Supreme Court rejected the request earlier this month.

At the hearing, Cho's team called for the death penalty, arguing the lower court's punishment was too lenient.

The team also disputed the lower court's ruling that did not recognize the notes of Noh Sang-won, a retired military commander, as evidence for preparations for martial law.

Meanwhile, the team sought life imprisonment for former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun on charges of playing a key role in the insurrection. Kim was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the charges in his first-instance trial.

Yoon is standing multiple trials in connection with his short-lived imposition of martial law in December 2024.

Earlier this month, a Seoul district court sentenced him to 30 years in prison on charges of ordering drone infiltrations into North Korea in an attempt to create a pretext for his martial law declaration.