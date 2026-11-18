The state-run think tank said strong global demand for semiconductor products is expected to drive export growth and facility investment, eventually supporting a recovery in private consumption next year.

South Korean exports are projected to increase by 8.1% in 2027, following an estimated 10.3% growth this year. The KDI noted that expanding global investment in AI-related technologies is expected to offset potential challenges arising from U.S. tariff measures and geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East.

Facility investment is also expected to remain strong, growing by 8.1% next year after an estimated increase of 8.7% in 2026. Meanwhile, private consumption is forecast to rise by 2.4%, compared with an estimated 1.8% growth this year.

Consumer prices are projected to increase by 2.4% in 2027, slowing from an estimated 2.7% rise in 2026, according to the institute.

However, the KDI warned that fluctuations in global AI infrastructure investment could increase economic volatility, given South Korea's heavy reliance on international semiconductor demand. Uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade and tariff policies, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East that could disrupt energy supplies, were also identified as potential risks to the economic outlook.

Separately, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast South Korea's economy to grow by 3.3% in 2027, marking a second consecutive year of growth above 3%. The IMF projected economic growth of 3.9% for 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported South Korea was set to become the fourth country to reach $1 trillion in annual exports.