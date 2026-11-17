S. Korea set to become fourth country to reach $1 trillion in annual exports
South Korea is on track to reach $1 trillion in annual exports for the first time in its history, with the milestone expected as early as Thursday or Friday, following strong overseas shipments of semiconductors, particularly amid growing demand driven by the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.
The country’s cumulative exports exceeded $960 billion as of November 10, bringing Asia’s fourth-largest economy close to the historic threshold.
If achieved, South Korea will become the fourth country in the world to record annual exports of more than $1 trillion, joining the United States, China and Germany.
The milestone comes 31 years after South Korea first surpassed $100 billion in annual exports in 1995. The country’s exports exceeded $500 billion in 2015 and reached the $700 billion mark in 2025.
Earlier, it was reported the annual number of foreign visitors to South Korea had surpassed 20 million for the first time this year.