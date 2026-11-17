The country’s cumulative exports exceeded $960 billion as of November 10, bringing Asia’s fourth-largest economy close to the historic threshold.

If achieved, South Korea will become the fourth country in the world to record annual exports of more than $1 trillion, joining the United States, China and Germany.

The milestone comes 31 years after South Korea first surpassed $100 billion in annual exports in 1995. The country’s exports exceeded $500 billion in 2015 and reached the $700 billion mark in 2025.

Earlier, it was reported the annual number of foreign visitors to South Korea had surpassed 20 million for the first time this year.