S. Korean companies may participate in nuclear power projects in Kazakhstan

The sides affirmed mutual interest in strengthening strategic partnership and expanding practical projects, including participation of South Korean companies in nuclear power infrastructure, exchanging experience in nuclear fuel cycle, scientific research and staff training.

Special attention was paid to nuclear and radiation safety, applying international standards and cooperation in the regulation of the sector.

The Minister praised the high potential for joint initiatives and confirmed readiness to continue constructive cooperation with Kazakhstan.

As written before, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan on Wednesday met with visiting President Lee Jae Myung's ​special envoy - chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik.