Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to attend 1st Central-Asia-South Korea summit

During the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that South Korea is among key strategic partners of Kazakhstan, while hailing the positive bilateral cooperation.

As well as noting the warm attitude towards the Korean people in the country and the dynamic development of the Republic of Korea, the Kazakh President confirmed Astana’s commitment to strengthening the expanded strategic partnership between the two countries.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed greetings to Korean President Lee Jae Myung, stressing the significance of the visit from Kang Hoon-sik to Kazakhstan as his special envoy.

Your visit is of great importance for further enhancing Kazakh-Korean interaction, said Tokayev. The Kazakh President also said he is assured that thanks to joint efforts both countries’ cooperation will continue its progressive development.

In turn, Kang Hoon-sik expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and conveyed congratulations from President Lee Jae Myung on the success of the referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution.

The special envoy stated South Korea attaches great importance to elevating the bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level by strengthening trade-economic and investment ties, implementing joint projects across different sectors.

The talks also focused on a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including prospects for expanding contacts in energy, transport and logistics amid the current global market challenges.

Photo credit: Akorda

In conclusion, Kang Hoon-sik delivered the invitation from President Lee Jae Myung to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay a visit to Seoul, including for the participation in the inaugural Central-Asia-South Korea summit, set to take place September this year.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the invitation from his South Korean counterpart, and expressed his confidence that the upcoming high-level talks will significantly boost both countries’ cooperation, as well as enhance interaction within the Central Asia – South Korea format.

Previously, it was reported South Korea's top presidential aide is to visit Kazakhstan, Oman, Saudi Arabia to discuss securing crude oil, naphtha.