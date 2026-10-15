S. Korean actor Ha Jung-woo set to marry Cha Jung-won this winter

"Ha and Cha will tie the knot in a private ceremony," Ha's agency, Walkhouse Company, said.

Cha's agency, Saram Entertainment, also confirmed the plan.

Their marriage comes less than a year after both actors acknowledged their romantic relationship in February.

Following his 2002 movie debut in "Madeleine," Ha became a household name with a high-profile filmography that includes "The Chaser" (2008), "The Terror Live" (2013) and "Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time" (2012). He has also directed several films, including "Chronicle of a Blood Merchant" (2015), based on a Chinese novel.

He is set to appear in the upcoming Netflix political thriller "The Generals" and a prequel for the Korean action crime film "Inside Men" (2015).

Cha debuted in the 2012 film "Horror Stories" and has also appeared in several TV series.

Earlier, it was reported that singer-actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk had ended their four-year relationship.