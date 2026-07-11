Star couple no more: IU and Lee Jong-suk break up

IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, and Lee first met in 2012 while co-hosting a K-pop music program. They publicly acknowledged their romance a decade later, in 2022.

Edam Entertainment, IU’s agency, told Yonhap News Agency: “The two have broken up.” Lee’s agency, Ace Factory, echoed the statement, adding that they have chosen to remain good colleagues.

IU debuted in 2008 and has since become one of South Korea’s most successful solo artists, with numerous chart-topping hits. Lee, who began his career as a model in 2005, transitioned to acting in 2010 and has starred in several acclaimed dramas and films.

Earlier, it was reported that Japan’s parliament had passed the bill to allow joint custody after divorce.