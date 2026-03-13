S. Korea, U.S. to fast-track deals on nuclear subs, energy, and shipbuilding

He made the call during the White House meeting, hours after the National Assembly approved a special bill to facilitate Seoul's commitment to investing US$350 billion under a bilateral trade deal, paving the way for the Asian country's implementation of the commitment.

"With the legislation providing momentum to further step up the implementation of a joint fact sheet, he stressed (the importance) of promptly implementing (bilateral) agreements in the security realms, including nuclear-powered submarines, nuclear energy, and shipbuilding," the office said in a press release.

It was referring to the document that Seoul and Washington released in November to outline bilateral security and trade agreements, including Seoul's investment pledge in return for Washington lowering "reciprocal" tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent.

The agreements also include those related to Seoul's nuclear-powered submarine drive, its push to secure civil uranium enrichment and spent nuclear fuel reprocessing rights, and joint efforts to revitalize America's shipbuilding industry.

During the talks, Vance welcomed the passage of the bill, saying it has established legal conditions for implementing Seoul's investment pledge, while calling for close bilateral communication regarding the investment plans, the office said.

The prime minister told Vance that the bill passed through the Assembly on the back of the South Korean government's efforts, which he said represents Seoul's "strong" willingness to enforce the investment agreement, according to Kim's office.

"(Kim) said he hopes that South Korea's future investments will contribute to efforts to reinvigorate American manufacturing and create jobs, and serve as a foundation for broader development of South Korea-U.S. relations," it said.

Kim and Vance reaffirmed the two governments' openness to dialogue with North Korea, the office said.

Kim's visit to the U.S. comes amid speculation that U.S. President Donald Trump could attempt to resume dialogue with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un when he visits China, reportedly from late March to early April.

During the talks, Kim noted that the issue involving e-commerce giant Coupang, Inc. has recently been managed stably, the office said, as concerns linger in the United States over South Korea's probe into a massive data leak involving the U.S.-listed firm.

Vance said he respects South Korea's domestic law and system while expressing his appreciation to the Seoul government for its efforts to maintain communication over issues of concern in Washington.

Kim and Vance last met in Washington on Jan. 23.

