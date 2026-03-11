S. Korean exports up 55.6% during first 10 days of March

Outbound shipments reached US$21.5 billion in the March 1-10 period, compared with $13.8 billion recorded a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

It represented the country's largest exports recorded for the cited period.

Imports climbed 21.7% on-year to $19.4 billion during the period, resulting in a trade surplus of $2.1 billion, the data showed.

By item, exports of semiconductors rocketed 175.9% on-year to a record high of $7.6 billion amid the global artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

The figure marked the highest amount ever recorded for the first 10 days of a month, far exceeding the previous record of $6.7 billion set last month.

Chip exports comprised 35.3% of the country's total exports over the cited period, up 15.4 percentage points from the same period last year.

Exports of petroleum products jumped 44.1% to $1.4 billion.

But automobile exports declined 13.9% on-year to $1.4 billion, while shipments of vessels dipped 61.9 percent to $465 million.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's top trading partner, ascended 91.2% on-year to $5.1 billion.

Shipments to the United States leapt 69.9% to $4.2 billion despite the tariff scheme by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, the data showed.

As reported earlier, South Korea saw 8.4% surge in foreign nationals.