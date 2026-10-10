S. Korea tests hypersonic glide vehicle for first time amid tensions with N. Korea

President Lee Jae Myung attended the test alongside Defense Minister Kang Shin-chul and other senior officials, according to the presidential office.

Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said the launch was designed to assess key hypersonic technologies, including flight performance, guidance systems, and the ability to maneuver at extremely high speeds.

The vehicle successfully separated from its booster and followed its planned trajectory at hypersonic speed, demonstrating the capabilities needed to develop a new strategic deterrent.

Unlike conventional ballistic missiles, hypersonic glide vehicles can change direction during flight, making their trajectories less predictable and potentially complicating interception.

The presidential office did not reveal where the test took place. However, reports suggest it was conducted at a defense research facility in Taean, approximately 130 kilometers south of Seoul.

The launch comes amid heightened tensions between the two Koreas following a September 21 land mine explosion near the Military Demarcation Line that seriously injured two South Korean soldiers.

Seoul has blamed North Korean troops for planting the mines, while Pyongyang has denied responsibility and warned against retaliatory action.

The test also followed North Korea's launch of what was believed to be a hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile on Saturday. South Korea's military estimated its flight distance at 700 kilometers, while Pyongyang claimed it traveled 1,000 kilometers.

Following Thursday's demonstration, President Lee praised the scientists and engineers involved in developing the HGV, emphasizing the importance of strengthening South Korea's independent defense capabilities.

He pledged continued government support for advanced weapons development and urged researchers to further improve the system before its eventual operational deployment.

Lee also inspected the Hyunmoo-5 surface-to-surface missile, a powerful weapon designed to penetrate heavily fortified underground targets. The inspection marked the first time the South Korean government publicly referred to the previously classified missile by its official name.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory telegram to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on the occasion of the Republic of Korea’s National Day.