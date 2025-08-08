S. Korea: Special counsel in deliberation on whether to seek new detention warrant against ex-President Yoon

Assistant special counsel Moon Hong-ju told reporters that the team was also considering indicting Yoon without seeking another detention warrant as the former president repeatedly snubbed summonses.

On Thursday, the team led by special counsel Min Joong-ki failed to execute a detention warrant against Yoon for the second time due to what it described as the former president's "stubborn refusal."

"The warrant expired the previous day, so there is the problem of filing it again if necessary," Moon told reporters. "There are various issues to look over, so we are in deliberation on whether to request it again."

A plan to put Yoon on trial without seeking a new detention warrant has been "under consideration in one of several plans," Moon said.

Moon maintained that the team seeks to question Yoon in person in principle but noted it is also considering indicting him without seeking another detention warrant.

Yoon has refused to cooperate with the team's investigation into various corruption allegations surrounding his wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee.

He has been held in custody at Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, just south of the capital, since July 10 on charges related to his failed attempt to impose martial law in December.

As reported previously, a special counsel team requested an arrest warrant for former first lady Kim Keon Hee on Thursday, a day after questioning her over allegations of election meddling and other irregularities.