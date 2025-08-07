Special counsel requests arrest warrant for ex-first lady

In a notice to the press, special counsel Min Joong-ki's team said it filed for the warrant at 1:21 p.m. but did not elaborate.

A press briefing on the details is scheduled for later in the day.

Kim, the wife of jailed former President Yoon Suk Yeol, appeared at the special counsel's office Wednesday to undergo questioning over her alleged involvement in a stock price manipulation scheme, meddling in candidate nominations for the 2022 parliamentary by-elections, and bribe taking in exchange for business favors for the Unification Church.

She was also reportedly grilled about the omission of a high-end necklace from a legally required asset disclosure.

Kim is said to have largely denied the allegations against her.

