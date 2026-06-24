S. Korea records highest childbirths in 7 years
Government data shows childbirths in South Korea surged in April 2026, marking the strongest growth in seven years, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.
According to the Data and Statistics Ministry, 24,521 babies were born nationwide in April, up 18% from 20,787 a year earlier.
It is the highest April figure since 2019 with 26,104 births.
99,534 births were recorded in January–April, up 15.5% year-on-year.
The country’s fertility rate rose to 0.93, up 0.13 from last year.
Birth numbers have been rising steadily since July 2024.
Experts link the increase to more marriages and a positive perception of childbirth.
April marriages rose 9% to 20,622, the highest since 2016, while divorces also increased 7.3% to 7,829.
Despite the rise, fertility remains far below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.
Deaths fell 1.3% to 28,405, but the country still recorded a natural population decline of 3,884.
Recall that, a total of 22,898 babies were born in February in South Korea, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier.