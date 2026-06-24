S. Korea records highest childbirths in 7 years

According to the Data and Statistics Ministry, 24,521 babies were born nationwide in April, up 18% from 20,787 a year earlier.

It is the highest April figure since 2019 with 26,104 births.

99,534 births were recorded in January–April, up 15.5% year-on-year.

The country’s fertility rate rose to 0.93, up 0.13 from last year.

Birth numbers have been rising steadily since July 2024.

Experts link the increase to more marriages and a positive perception of childbirth.

April marriages rose 9% to 20,622, the highest since 2016, while divorces also increased 7.3% to 7,829.

Despite the rise, fertility remains far below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

Deaths fell 1.3% to 28,405, but the country still recorded a natural population decline of 3,884.

Recall that, a total of 22,898 babies were born in February in South Korea, up 13.6 percent from a year earlier.