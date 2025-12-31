S. Korea extends visa fee waiver for group tourists until June
11:27, 31 December 2025
South Korea will extend its visa processing fee waiver for group tourists from six countries until the end of June 2026, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.
The exemption applies to C-3-2 visas, which normally cost 18,000 won (US$12.46). It was originally set to expire on December 31, 2025.
The six countries included in the extension are China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia.
