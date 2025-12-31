EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    S. Korea extends visa fee waiver for group tourists until June

    11:27, 31 December 2025

    South Korea will extend its visa processing fee waiver for group tourists from six countries until the end of June 2026, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap.

    S. Korea extends visa fee waiver for group tourists until June South Korea will extend its visa processing fee waiver for group tourists from six countries until the end of June 2026, Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol announced Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency cites Yonhap. The exemption applies to C-3-2 visas, which normally cost 18,000 won (US$12.46). It was originally set to expire on December 31, 2025. The six countries included in the extension are China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia.
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    The exemption applies to C-3-2 visas, which normally cost 18,000 won (US$12.46). It was originally set to expire on December 31, 2025.

    The six countries included in the extension are China, India, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Cambodia.

    As earlier reported, China launched online visa system for Indian travellers.

    South Korea Tourism Travel China India Vietnam Indonesia Cambodia Government Asia
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All