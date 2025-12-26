China launches online visa system for Indian travellers

The move allows applicants to complete forms and upload required documents digitally via the official portal, reducing the time and effort previously needed for initial stages of visa processing.

Applicants must create or log into an account on the official website and follow step-by-step instructions to submit their visa applications. Crucially, passports and supporting documents should only be presented at the Chinese Visa Application Centre in New Delhi after the online review is completed and a confirmation email is received.

The introduction of the online system is expected to strengthen tourism, business travel, and broader people-to-people exchanges between India and China.

Officials note that the streamlined process will support greater travel and cultural interaction, enhancing ties between the two most populous nations in the world.

