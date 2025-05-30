S. Korea: Early voting for presidential election heads for record turnout

Turnout was 24.55 percent as of 11:00 a.m. on the second and last day of early voting for the June 3 vote, marking the highest-ever for the same time since the early voting system was introduced in 2014, and the final turnout is expected to set a new record,

About 44.3 million voters are eligible for the election that will culminate monthslong political chaos triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.

Both Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung and People Power Party (PPP) candidate Kim Moon-soo have been encouraging people to go to the polls during the two-day early voting period, claiming high turnout benefits their candidates amid a three-way race that included Lee Jun-seok of the minor conservative New Reform Party.

For Friday, the DP's Lee plans to visit Chuncheon and Wonju in Gangwon Province, before heading to Chungju in North Chungcheong Province for his campaign rallies. This marks his first visit to Gangwon during the official campaign period.

Both Gangwon and North Chungcheong Provinces were regions where Lee lost to then candidate Yoon Suk Yeol in the 2022 presidential election.

The PPP's Kim was set to launch a 90-hour nonstop overnight campaign tour across the country in a final push to appeal to voters ahead of the formal vote.

Later in the day, Kim will hold campaign rallies in Gapyeong, Icheon and Yeoju in Gyeonggi Province.

Kim will then travel to Chungju and Jecheon in North Chungcheong, and Wonju and Chuncheon in Gangwon.

The latest poll on the presidential election, published Wednesday, showed the DP's Lee in the lead at 49.2 percent, followed by Kim of the PPP with 36.8 percent. Lee Jun-seok came in third with 10.3 percent support.

As reported previously, early voting for the presidential election kicked off in South Korea on Thursday.