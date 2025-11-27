S. Korea confirms successful 4th Nuri rocket launch; main satellite establishes contact

The 200-ton Nuri blasted off from the center in the country's southern coastal village of Goheung, 473 kilometers south of Seoul, at 1:13 a.m., slightly behind the original plan of 0:55 a.m. due to a sensor issue.

According to the KASA and the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI), the main satellite, CAS500-3, made communication with South Korea's research center in Antarctica at 1:55 a.m., allowing experts to check the unit's condition.

"The fourth launch of Nuri was successful," Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon said during a press briefing at the center, noting all satellites have been put into orbit.

"This was an important turning point in which the focus of the space ecosystem shifted to the private sector from the previous government-oriented approach," Bae added, noting the government will make efforts to become one of the world's top five space powerhouses in an unwavering manner.

Photo credt: Yonhap

Yoon Young-bin, administrator of the Korea AeroSpace Administration (KASA), echoed the view, while stressing the government's plan to continue efforts to bolster South Korea's space exploration capabilities.

Researchers will continue to monitor the main satellite through communication with other ground stations, including those in the central city of Daejeon and Norway, space authorities added.

Photo credit: Yonhap

About two minutes after liftoff, Nuri separated the first stage, followed by the second-stage four minutes and 30 seconds into the flight.

After reaching the target altitude of 600 km, Nuri separated the main satellite, along with 12 cube satellites.

The main satellite will be tasked with conducting space science research, including measurement of space magnetic fields and plasma along with observation of auroras.

Nuri's flight ended at 1:31 a.m., completing its 18-minute mission. It will later reenter Earth's atmosphere and disintegrate as it falls.

South Korea first launched the Nuri rocket in October 2021, which failed to enter orbit while carrying a 1.5-ton dummy satellite. In June 2022, the rocket successfully put a Performance Verification Satellite (PVSAT) and a 1.3-ton dummy satellite into orbit.

The third launch was held in May 2023 with South Korea putting a next-generation small satellite and seven cube satellites into orbit.

The latest launch marked the first time for Hanwha Aerospace Co. to oversee the entire assembly process as part of the government's long-term plan to hand over space technologies to the private sector.

South Korea, meanwhile, plans to carry out the fifth launch in 2026, followed by another in 2027.

Yoon said KASA will seek to secure additional funding beyond the sixth launch.

"We are planning to secure funds for the seventh launch (in 2028) as part of efforts to advance Nuri's performance, although it has not been confirmed," Yoon said, noting the administration aims to launch the rocket at least once every year starting with the eighth launch.

KARI noted Hanwha Aerospace will take on a broader role in the fifth and sixth launches in terms of launch and operation.

"Currently, Hanwha Aerospace is playing a secondary role (in the area), but it will take a more proactive role in the fifth and sixth launches and receive technology transfers related to the launch process," said Park Jong-chan, director of the Korean Launch Vehicle Enhancement Program at KARI.

Park added while the government does not plan to charge for satellites loaded onto Nuri for public purposes through the sixth launch, KARI will coordinate with KASA on how to assess costs when the launch is led by the private sector starting with the seventh launch.

