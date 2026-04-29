S. Korea: Appeals court increases ex-President Yoon's sentence to 7 yrs in obstruction of justice case
An appeals court on Wednesday increased the sentence for former President Yoon Suk Yeol from five years to seven years in prison on obstruction of justice and other charges stemming from his failed martial law bid, Yonhap reports.
The Seoul High Court handed down the heavier punishment in a live-televised ruling, finding the ousted former president guilty of obstructing investigators from detaining him last year over his short-lived imposition of martial law in late 2024.
Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had sought a 10-year prison term for Yoon.
Previously, it was reported South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, met in a courtroom on Tuesday in their first reunion since July when Yoon was placed under custody over his failed martial law bid.