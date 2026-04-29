S. Korea: Appeals court increases ex-President Yoon's sentence to 7 yrs in obstruction of justice case

The Seoul High Court handed down the heavier punishment in a live-televised ruling, finding the ousted former president guilty of obstructing investigators from detaining him last year over his short-lived imposition of martial law in late 2024.

Special counsel Cho Eun-suk's team had sought a 10-year prison term for Yoon.

Previously, it was reported South Korea's former President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, met in a courtroom on Tuesday in their first reunion since July when Yoon was placed under custody over his failed martial law bid.