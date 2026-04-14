Ex-Korean President Yoon, wife reunite in court after 9 months

Kim, who has also been jailed since August over various corruption charges, appeared at the Seoul Central District Court to testify in her husband's trial on charges that he violated the Political Funds Act by accepting free opinion poll results ahead of his election in March 2022.

As she entered the room, propped up by correctional officers, Yoon fixed his gaze on her. When she took an oath and sat down, he smiled faintly with his mouth closed.

The former first lady was dressed in her typical attire for court appearances, consisting of a black suit and a white shirt, with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.

In response to more than 40 questions from special counsel Min Joong-ki's team, she said she would not testify and mostly sat in her seat, slightly hunched and looking downward.

During the 30-odd minutes that Kim was questioned, Yoon watched her most of the time, and when she stood up to leave, smiled broadly with a quick nod.

The former first lady was summoned at the request of the special counsel team. She and her husband were indicted on charges of accepting 270 million won (US$183,000) worth of opinion poll results for free from a self-proclaimed power broker in exchange for securing the nomination of former People Power Party Rep. Kim Young-sun for a parliamentary by-election in June 2022.

The former first lady has been standing trial separately over the same case and was acquitted in the first-instance trial in January.

Earlier, it was reported that special counsel in South Korea had sought a 10-year prison term for ex-President Yoon.