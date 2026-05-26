S. Korea aims for first nuclear submarine by mid-2030s

Ahn announced the roadmap for the nation's highly anticipated submarine program, building on U.S. approval granted during last October's bilateral summit to accelerate progress.

During a defense strategy meeting led by President Lee Jae Myung at the Jinhae naval base, Ahn announced South Korea's plan to build nuclear-powered submarines. The project, named "Jang Bogo N," aims to deploy these vessels for service starting in the late 2030s.

"We will work to launch the first nuclear-powered submarine in the mid-2030s and push ahead with development to enter operational service in the latter half of the 2030s or later," he said.

Earlier, it was reported the South Korean President urges stricter punishment for hateful speech and conduct.