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    S Korean President urges stricter punishment for hateful speech and conduct

    14:55, 25 May 2026

    South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called Sunday for a public debate on introducing tougher measures against those who post hateful and derogatory content online or engage in such behavior, Yonhap reported.

    S Korean President urges stricter punishment for hateful speech and conduct
    Photo credit: Yonhap

    In a post on X, President Lee shared a report that young people allegedly associated with a far-right online community carried out provocative acts mocking former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun near the venue of a memorial ceremony marking the anniversary of his death.

    "There coexist claims that expressions inciting social division and conflict through mockery and insults, like Ilbe, should be protected under freedom of expression, and claims that sanctions, including punishment, are necessary,” the post reads.

    Lee raised the need for "stricter conditions" and measures such as punishment, or even punitive damages, for mocking and hateful expressions.

    He also mentioned how there has been debate over shutting down those online forums.

    "What do you think? ... I will also raise the matter at a Cabinet meeting," he said.

    Lee’s comments came a day after he criticized Starbucks Korea over a 2024 promotional campaign that critics said appeared to reference the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.

    On April 16, 2024, 10 years after the sinking ferry claimed more than 300 lives, most of them students on a school trip, Starbucks Korea launched its “Siren Classic Mug Collection.” Critics argued the name was insensitive, noting that sirens in Greek mythology are linked to shipwrecks by luring sailors to danger.

    The coffee chain also faced backlash for holding a “Tank Day” promotion on the anniversary of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising that was violently crushed by the military.

    Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s cosmetics industry recorded a trade surplus exceeding $10 billion in 2025, marking a milestone for the country’s booming K-beauty sector.

    South Korea World News Social Media
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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