S Korean President urges stricter punishment for hateful speech and conduct

In a post on X, President Lee shared a report that young people allegedly associated with a far-right online community carried out provocative acts mocking former liberal President Roh Moo-hyun near the venue of a memorial ceremony marking the anniversary of his death.

"There coexist claims that expressions inciting social division and conflict through mockery and insults, like Ilbe, should be protected under freedom of expression, and claims that sanctions, including punishment, are necessary,” the post reads.

Lee raised the need for "stricter conditions" and measures such as punishment, or even punitive damages, for mocking and hateful expressions.

He also mentioned how there has been debate over shutting down those online forums.

"What do you think? ... I will also raise the matter at a Cabinet meeting," he said.

<일베처럼 조롱 모욕으로 사회분열 갈등을 조장하는데 대해 표현의 자유로 보호해야 한다는 주장과 처벌을 포함한 제재가 필요하다는 주장이 병존합니다.



일베 폐쇄 논란도 있었지요?



엄격한 조건하에 조롱 혐오 표현에 대한 처벌과 징벌배상,

일간베스트저장소처럼 조롱 혐오를 방치 조장하는… — 이재명 (@Jaemyung_Lee) May 23, 2026

Lee’s comments came a day after he criticized Starbucks Korea over a 2024 promotional campaign that critics said appeared to reference the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.

On April 16, 2024, 10 years after the sinking ferry claimed more than 300 lives, most of them students on a school trip, Starbucks Korea launched its “Siren Classic Mug Collection.” Critics argued the name was insensitive, noting that sirens in Greek mythology are linked to shipwrecks by luring sailors to danger.

The coffee chain also faced backlash for holding a “Tank Day” promotion on the anniversary of the 1980 pro-democracy uprising that was violently crushed by the military.

Earlier, it was reported that South Korea’s cosmetics industry recorded a trade surplus exceeding $10 billion in 2025, marking a milestone for the country’s booming K-beauty sector.