S. Arabia’s life expectancy increases to 79.9 years

The improvement is driven by rapid growth in clinical trials, which expanded by 51.4 percent between 2023 and 2025, while the time required to begin them dropped by 48 percent. These changes have helped speed up the development of new treatments and improved the overall effectiveness of scientific research.

The Kingdom has also strengthened its research landscape, with a 36 percent rise in companies supporting clinical trials and the number of trial locations growing to 13. This demonstrates Saudi Arabia’s increasing appeal as a destination for investment and collaboration in medical research.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan’s life expectancy reaches a record high of nearly 76 years.