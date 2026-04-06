Kazakhstan’s life expectancy reaches record high, nearly 76 years

The Healthcare Ministry said the life expectancy in Kazakhstan in 1991 stood at 67.6 years, 65.6 years in 2001, 68.98 years in 2011, 70.23 years in 2021, and 75.97 years in 2025.

One of the key growth factors is the measures aimed at reducing non-communicable disease mortality. Last year, the country ranked among the top 10 countries in the WHO European Region, achieving a 25% decrease in deaths from such diseases and meeting WHO program targets.

The positive trend reflects the impact of state healthcare programs on the improvement of the quality of life and the lowering of mortality rates.

The Healthcare Development Concept until 2029 aims to raise the life expectance in Kazakhstan to 77 years.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had extended the Healthcare Development Concept until 2029.