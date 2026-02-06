S. Arabia's Jeddah, Taif join global regions platform, awarded ‘World Region of Gastronomy 2027’ title

The achievement represents an important milestone in the global presence of culinary arts, building on the success of Aseer Region, which was named a World Region of Gastronomy in 2024. It reflects the continued participation of Saudi regions on international platforms and highlights the role of gastronomy in preserving culture and supporting sustainable development.

The award is the result of efforts led by the Culinary Arts Commission, in partnership with stakeholders including King Abdulaziz University, Dar Al-Hekma University, the Jeddah Governorate Development Authority, and several local companies. The partners collectively contributed to advancing education, innovation, and skills development, strengthening cultural identity, and linking gastronomy with tourism and community engagement.

The award followed a visit by an IGCAT jury of experts to Jeddah and Taif, where they met with local stakeholders to assess the cities’ readiness to hold the title. The visit reflected the region’s efforts to promote cultural and culinary diversity, protect the environment, preserve heritage, and empower young people to innovate in ways that enhance sustainable tourism.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Saudi Arabia has launched a project to issue passports for camels.