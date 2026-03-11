S. Arabia's industrial and mining sectors post strong growth in 2025

According to the ministry, 1,660 new industrial licenses were issued in 2025, with investments exceeding SAR76 billion and the potential to create approximately 34,847 jobs.

During the same year, 1,201 factories began production, representing investments of more than SAR31 billion and employing around 45,454 workers, reflecting the sector’s growing appeal to both local and international investors.

In the mining sector, the ministry issued 736 new mining licenses. By the end of the year, the total number of active mining licenses reached 2,925, covering various license types across the sector.

These indicators underscore the ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop the mining industry, strengthen its global competitiveness, and position it as the third pillar of Saudi industry.

