1.673 million pilgrims performing Hajj this year

Of this grand total, 1,506,576 pilgrims arrived from outside the Kingdom, utilising various entry points. The remaining 166,654 pilgrims were domestic, comprising both Saudi citizens and residents.

Breaking down the numbers by gender, 877,841 male pilgrims participated in the Hajj, while 795,389 female pilgrims completed the rituals.

Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior specified a penalty of up to SAR20,000 for any individual caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit.