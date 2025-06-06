1.673 million pilgrims performing Hajj this year
13:21, 6 June 2025
Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Statistics has announced that the total number of Hajj pilgrims for the year 1446 AH reached 1,673,230, WAM reported.
Of this grand total, 1,506,576 pilgrims arrived from outside the Kingdom, utilising various entry points. The remaining 166,654 pilgrims were domestic, comprising both Saudi citizens and residents.
Breaking down the numbers by gender, 877,841 male pilgrims participated in the Hajj, while 795,389 female pilgrims completed the rituals.
Earlier it was reported that Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Interior specified a penalty of up to SAR20,000 for any individual caught performing or attempting to perform Hajj without a permit.