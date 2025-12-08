S. Arabia’s economy expands 4.8% in Q3 2025

The Gross Domestic Product Q3/2025 bulletin of the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) indicates the expansion was fueled by increases across all main economic activities year-on-year, including oil activities rising by 8.3%, non-oil activities - 4.3%, and government activities - 1.4%.

The bulletin also revealed seasonally adjusted real GDP go up 1.4% compared to the second quarter of 2025. In particular, oil activities grew 3.3%, non-oil activities - 0.6%, and government activities - 1.1% quarter-on-quarter.

It was noted that the majority of Saudi Arabia’s economic activities showed positive growth on an annualized basis.

Petroleum refining activities recorded the highest growth in the third quarter of 2025, reaching 11.9% year-on-year and 3.9% quarter-on-quarter.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Moody's updates its credit opinion report for Saudi Arabia at ‘Aa3’ with a stable outlook.