Moody's updates credit opinion report for Saudi Arabia at ‘Aa3’ with stable outlook

According to a press release issued by the National Debt Management Center today, Moody's noted that while the Kingdom remains exposed to cyclical declines in oil prices and longer-term risks, continued progress in economic and fiscal diversification will, over time, gradually reduce its reliance on hydrocarbons and exposure to developments in the oil market.

The agency expects the Kingdom’s economic momentum to remain solid, with non-hydrocarbon activity still robust. It estimates Saudi Arabia’s real GDP growth to pick up to around (4.1%) in 2025, and expect the growth to reach (4.5%) in 2026. The ongoing implementation of large-scale projects and strong private consumption, alongside record low unemployment, are supporting non-hydrocarbon activities.

Furthermore, the agency noted that the growth in the non-oil sector will remain supported by domestic demand and the ongoing implementation of large-scale projects. Despite lower oil prices, Saudi Arabia’s diversification momentum has remained intact in 2025. The non-oil sector grew by an average of 4.5% year-on-year in the first two quarters of the year, led by the expansion of services sectors such as tourism, wholesale and retail trade and restaurants and hotels as well as mining and manufacturing sectors.

