S. Arabia’s company launches Artisana to support artisans, promote handicrafts globally
The Saudi Artisanal Company has unveiled its new retail brand, Artisana, dedicated to the marketing and sale of Saudi handicrafts. The launch marks a strategic effort to empower local artisans and enhance the value of handcrafted products by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design, Qazinform News Agency cites SPA.
Artisana aims to position itself as a premier destination for culturally inspired gifts, souvenirs, and personalized items that celebrate heritage while embracing contemporary aesthetics and the art of gifting.
CEO of the Saudi Artisanal Company Ibrahim Al-Nasser said the launch of Artisana represents a strategic move to create long-term economic opportunities for Saudi crafts. He noted that the initiative operates within an integrated ecosystem involving more than 4,000 licensed artisans across the Kingdom, with a focus on improving product quality and expanding both local and international market presence.
