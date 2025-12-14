EN
    S. Arabia’s company launches Artisana to support artisans, promote handicrafts globally

    13:25, 14 December 2025

    The Saudi Artisanal Company has unveiled its new retail brand, Artisana, dedicated to the marketing and sale of Saudi handicrafts. The launch marks a strategic effort to empower local artisans and enhance the value of handcrafted products by combining traditional craftsmanship with modern design, Qazinform News Agency cites SPA.

    Photo credit: Anadolu Agency

    Artisana aims to position itself as a premier destination for culturally inspired gifts, souvenirs, and personalized items that celebrate heritage while embracing contemporary aesthetics and the art of gifting.

    CEO of the Saudi Artisanal Company Ibrahim Al-Nasser said the launch of Artisana represents a strategic move to create long-term economic opportunities for Saudi crafts. He noted that the initiative operates within an integrated ecosystem involving more than 4,000 licensed artisans across the Kingdom, with a focus on improving product quality and expanding both local and international market presence.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Saudi Arabia rises in the Universal Health Coverage index. 

