S. Arabia’s company launches Artisana to support artisans, promote handicrafts globally

Artisana aims to position itself as a premier destination for culturally inspired gifts, souvenirs, and personalized items that celebrate heritage while embracing contemporary aesthetics and the art of gifting.

CEO of the Saudi Artisanal Company Ibrahim Al-Nasser said the launch of Artisana represents a strategic move to create long-term economic opportunities for Saudi crafts. He noted that the initiative operates within an integrated ecosystem involving more than 4,000 licensed artisans across the Kingdom, with a focus on improving product quality and expanding both local and international market presence.

