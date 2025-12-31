S. Arabia's AlUla showcases its environmental diversity on Gulf Wildlife Day

AlUla stands out as an advanced model in wildlife protection efforts, through initiatives implemented by the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).

These initiatives aim to safeguard biodiversity, enhance the sustainability of ecosystems, and carry out breeding and reintroduction programs for endangered species into their natural habitats.

Photo credit: SPA

AlUla is home to five principal nature reserves that form a cornerstone of the governorate’s environmental protection system. These include Wadi Nakhlah, Harrat AlZabin, Harrat Uwayrid, Gharameel, and Sharaan.

Photo credit: SPA

These nature reserves witness phased releases of various wildlife species under carefully designed scientific programs, contributing to restoring ecological balance and strengthening the sustainability of wildlife.

Photo credit: SPA

The RCU gives special attention to the protection of the Arabian leopard, which is considered one of the region’s rare environmental symbols, with comprehensive programs that include breeding and reintroduction into its natural habitat, alongside establishing a global environmental conservation fund aimed at supporting international efforts to protect endangered species and preserve biodiversity.

Photo credit: SPA

These efforts are carried out in partnership with the National Center for Wildlife (NCW), a key partner in implementing endangered species reintroduction programs, developing protection plans, and exchanging scientific expertise, strengthening national coordination in wildlife conservation.

Photo credit: SPA

AlUla’s participation in Gulf Wildlife Day reflects its ongoing commitment to protecting its natural resources and highlighting its environmental wealth as a national and human heritage, demonstrating the balance between humans and nature and reaffirming its leading role in promoting environmental sustainability locally and regionally.

As written before, AlUla utilizes SHIMM system to boost Saudi Arabia's astronomical research and tourism.