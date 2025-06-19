AlUla utilizes SHIMM system to boost Saudi Arabia's astronomical research and tourism

The version of SHIMM deployed in AlUla is among the most advanced globally, designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, from sandstorms to extreme temperature fluctuations. Enhanced with AI technologies, it provides automated, accurate, and continuous monitoring, including early detection and alerts for any factors that may impact the precision and quality of astronomical observations.

Photo credit: SPA

The system will operate for 12 months, during which it will collect and analyze data on weather variations and atmospheric measurements affecting the clarity of astronomical images. This effort forms part of the commission’s commitment to supporting future development of astronomical infrastructure in AlUla.

Photo credit: SPA

To note, AlUla offers visitors unparalleled opportunities to explore the night sky, including observing stars, planets, and the Milky Way galaxy using telescopes or even the naked eye. The experiences unfold in tranquil desert settings that inspire reflection, interwoven with captivating astronomic tales inspired by ancient lore.