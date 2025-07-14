S. Arabia tops global ranking in growth of international tourism receipts in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2019

As outlined in the report, the Kingdom placed third worldwide in growth of international tourist arrivals and second in the Middle East, in Q1 of 2025, compared to the same period of 2019.

During Q1 of 2025, the Kingdom recorded a remarkable 102% increase in international tourist arrivals compared to the same period in 2019, far exceeding the global average of 3% and the Middle East average of 44%.

This outstanding growth underscores Saudi Arabia’s position as a key player in both regional and global tourism and underlines its unwavering commitment to advancing the sector and realizing its objectives set in Saudi Vision 2030.

To note as summer has started, the Saudi Tourism Authority is launching "Saudi Summer 2025" program to embody the Kingdom's openness to the world and offer a comprehensive experience that showcases its natural and cultural diversity. Activities within the initiative will run until the end of September.