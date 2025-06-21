'Colour Your Summer' program reflects Saudi diversity, expects over 41 million visitors

Under the slogan "'Colour Your Summer," the program's activities will be hosted in six main destinations that blend the sea and mountains and merge adventure with relaxation. It will provide over 600 experiences and tourism products that reflect the rapid progress in the tourism sector.

With a new edition of Aseer Summer Season, the region will shine with renewed appeal this year, featuring a rich array of musical, artistic, and cultural events such as Al-Muftaha Village and Plato Event. The season will offer adventure trails and outdoor activities amid towering mountains and moderate weather, while the region's ancient stone houses evoke a rich cultural memory, adding an authentic touch for visitors.

In the heart of the Kingdom, Riyadh will make its mark this summer by hosting the second edition of the Esports World Cup (EWC), the largest of its kind worldwide, attracting visitors from around the world. The capital also is brimming with artistic and cultural events and a variety of entertainment shows, making it a vibrant summer hub.

Dazzling with its mild weather along the Red Sea, Jeddah will be welcoming visitors this summer with new beaches and luxurious resorts. The city offers diverse marine activities and relaxation events, making it the right place for family members and water sports enthusiasts alike, all within a safe and integrated recreational environment. Visitors can enjoy delightful experiences at City Walk and exceptional circus performances at Circus 1903.

An unforgettable experience is also waiting in the Red Sea destination with promising new experiences and resorts. For the first time, the Sheybarah and Ummahat islands will welcome visitors within the Kingdom's luxury tourism framework. These pristine islands offer exceptional experiences characterized by elegance and sustainability, featuring white sandy beaches, crystal-clear waters, and colorful coral reefs, adding a maritime adventure to the portfolio of upscale global destinations.

Taif will greet its summer visitors this year with refreshing mountain breezes and the fragrant blooms of Taif roses in Arruddaf Park, nestled between traditional markets and lush orchards. Meanwhile, Al-Shafa and Al-Hada mountains cast a magical aura of mist and authenticity, providing a comprehensive tourism experience for adventure and culture enthusiasts, steeped in the city's rich heritage and history as a renowned summer destination.

In Al-Baha, visitors will encounter stunning natural beauty from the heights of the mountains to the depths of the valleys in Raghadan Forest. There, dense forests blend with traditional villages and mist-covered pathways, creating a scene that offers an exceptional experience combining relaxation and exploration.

The Color Your Summer program aims to attract over 41 million tourists from both within and outside the Kingdom this year, with expected tourism spending surpassing SAR73 billion. The initiative is well supported by significant expansion in air connectivity, with the addition of over one million domestic flight seats to enhance access to various destinations, thus facilitating tourist movement to explore the Kingdom's diverse regions.

The launch of the program aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030, which seeks to establish the Kingdom as a global tourist destination characterized by diversity and unique attributes. It offers visitors a vibrant summer experience full of colors, blending entertainment, culture, and nature in a season designed to be an unforgettable tale, recounted in the memories of visitors in every language.

