S. Arabia sets Guinness World Record with 95 tons of seasonal seeds in vegetation cover efforts

The achievement crowns a year of intensive efforts by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification. Over the course of the year, trained and specialized field teams traveled across the Kingdom to collect large quantities of native plant seeds in support of land rehabilitation projects and environmental sustainability initiatives.

The field teams successfully collected 31 species of local wild plants. The seeds underwent precise processing, including cleaning and purification to remove impurities and plant residues, before being stored according to the highest internationally recognized standards. Ultimately, seed warehouses housed more than 95 tons of rangeland and wild plant seeds, reinforcing the Kingdom’s leading role in environmental action and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 related to natural resource protection and combating desertification.

The Kingdom has recorded numerous environmental milestones at the national, regional, and global levels as part of its broader efforts to promote sustainability in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and international goals to combat desertification and mitigate climate change.

