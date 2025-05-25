EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    S Arabia: Only Hajj visa holders permitted for Hajj pilgrimage

    12:37, 25 May 2025

    The Ministry of Interior has clarified that all types of visit visas, with the exception of Hajj Visas, do not authorize the visa holder to perform Hajj, SPA reports. 

    Over 1.8M Muslim pilgrims start performing Hajj
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    The ministry has emphasized that individuals holding any type of visit visa who enter or remain in Makkah and the holy sites from Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1 to Dhu Al-Hijjah 14 will face a fine of up to SAR20,000. Additionally, offenders will face deportation and a 10-year entry ban into the Kingdom.

    The ministry urged everyone to comply with Hajj regulations and instructions, which are intended to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and help them perform their rituals with ease. 

    It also encouraged the public to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

    Noteworthy, over 890,000 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 1446.

    Religion Saudi Arabia Society Government Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All