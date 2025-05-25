S Arabia: Only Hajj visa holders permitted for Hajj pilgrimage

The ministry has emphasized that individuals holding any type of visit visa who enter or remain in Makkah and the holy sites from Dhu Al-Qi'dah 1 to Dhu Al-Hijjah 14 will face a fine of up to SAR20,000. Additionally, offenders will face deportation and a 10-year entry ban into the Kingdom.

The ministry urged everyone to comply with Hajj regulations and instructions, which are intended to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims and help them perform their rituals with ease.

It also encouraged the public to report any violations by calling 911 in Makkah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

Noteworthy, over 890,000 pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj 1446.