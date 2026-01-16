S. Arabia interested in hydroelectric power and solar power projects of Kyrgyzstan

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the energy sector. In particular, the issue of implementing joint projects on the construction of solar and wind power plants, as well as small and large hydroelectric power plants in Kyrgyzstan, was considered.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the ambassador proposed purchasing oil products from Saudi Arabia, attracting energy investments and exchanging carbon credits for "green" projects.

In turn, Mohammed Ibrahim supported the need to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector, as well as trade and economic interaction, and expressed his readiness to provide assistance on all issues of mutual interest.

Recall that Tajikistan announced development of its first 500 MW solar energy project.