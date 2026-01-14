Tajikistan to develop its first 500 MW solar energy project

ccording to the State Committee on Investments and State Property Management, two 250 MW solar plants will be built in Asht and Jayhun districts.

Photo credit: State Committee on Investments and State Property Management

This marks the first large-scale solar energy project in Tajikistan, with a total installed capacity of 500 MW, to open a new stage in the country’s development of green energy and modern energy infrastructure.

The project is being implemented in line with the tasks of the President of Tajikistan, outlined in his address to the Majlisi Oli, and as part of state programs promoting renewable energy.

The solar plants are expected to strengthen Tajikistan’s energy independence, reduce seasonal electricity shortages, especially in winter, lower the load on the national energy system and ensure a stable electricity supply for the population and economy.

The investor has committed to completing design, construction, and commissioning of the plants within 2026. The total investment volume is estimated at 250 million US dollars.

This project is seen as a major step for Tajikistan toward green energy, a sustainable economy, and an environmentally clean future, laying a solid foundation for the country’s long-term energy independence.