Kazakhstan's Danilina upset at WTA Queen’s Club Championships in London

In the final, Danilina and Shnaider fell to the pair of Asia Muhammad (USA) and Demi Schuurs (the Netherlands). For reaching the championship match, the Kazakhstani player and her partner earned 325 ranking points and $43,860 each. The tournament winners took home $72,180 and received 500 ranking points each.

Danilina is Kazakhstan’s No 1 in women’s doubles holding the 9th spot in the WTA rankings.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina has entered top 10 in the WTA rankings.