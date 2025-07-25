Rybakina/Raducanu reach Washington doubles semifinal

The Kazakh-British pair defeated Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinal match.

As reported earlier, world No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan got her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open singles run off to a great start on Wednesday night, recording a straight-sets victory to reach the quarterfinals.