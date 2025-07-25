Rybakina/Raducanu reach Washington doubles semifinal
09:11, 25 July 2025
Elena Rybakina and partner Emma Raducanu sailed into the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
The Kazakh-British pair defeated Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinal match.
As reported earlier, world No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan got her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open singles run off to a great start on Wednesday night, recording a straight-sets victory to reach the quarterfinals.