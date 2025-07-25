EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Rybakina/Raducanu reach Washington doubles semifinal

    09:11, 25 July 2025

    Elena Rybakina and partner Emma Raducanu sailed into the semifinal of the 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open women’s doubles competition in Washington D.C., Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Rybakina/Raducanu reach Washington doubles semifinal
    Photo credit: KTF

    The Kazakh-British pair defeated Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia and Giuliana Olmos of Mexico in straight sets 7-6, 6-4 in the quarterfinal match.

    As reported earlier, world No.12 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan got her 2025 Mubadala Citi DC Open singles run off to a great start on Wednesday night, recording a straight-sets victory to reach the quarterfinals.

    Sport Tennis Elena Rybakina WTA USA
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All