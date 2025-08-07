EN
    Rybakina upset by Canadian Mboko in WTA 1000 Omnium Banque Nationale semis

    17:41, 7 August 2025

    Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan came up just one step away from the final of the WTA 1000 Omnium Banque Nationale in Montreal, Canada, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Rybakina was stunned by Canadian Victoria Mboko (ranked 85th in the WTA) with a score of 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 (4-7).

    The match lasted two hours and forty-six minutes. Rybakina hit five aces, committed one double fault, and converted seven out of 13 break points.

    As reported earlier, Kazakhstani tennis players have secured early spot in quarterfinals of the Roland Garros Qualifiers.

