Rybakina upset by Canadian Mboko in WTA 1000 Omnium Banque Nationale semis

Rybakina was stunned by Canadian Victoria Mboko (ranked 85th in the WTA) with a score of 6-1, 5-7, 6-7 (4-7).

The match lasted two hours and forty-six minutes. Rybakina hit five aces, committed one double fault, and converted seven out of 13 break points.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani tennis players have secured early spot in quarterfinals of the Roland Garros Qualifiers.